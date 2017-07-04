JIT not to find any evidence against Sharif family: Hussain Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Hussain Nawaz Tuesday said the

joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers issue would

not find any evidence against the Sharif family as nothing existed

in that regard.

Talking to reporters after appearing before the JIT for the

sixth time to record his statement, he said if any evidence were found

against any member of his family then action should be taken. However,

no proof existed and the JIT members should not be allowed to create

any evidence themselves, he added.

Hussain said nothing wrong was done by his family and neither

corruption nor misuse of office and money laundering was committed.

But evidence was being sought from unknown people to prove them

criminal, he added.

He said,”Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has no link with the Panama

Papers and the JIT members know the fact.”

He urged the media to analyse the issue objectively and

put the facts before the nation.

He said only two sittings would have been enough to get

answers of the questions the JIT had asked, but it

summoned him for six times. However, he had appeared before the team

all the times, which showed his respect for the apex court, he

added.

He said despite the fact that his family had committed nothing

wrong or illegal, but it was their family’s consensus decision to extend full cooperation to the JIT.

He said, “We will not allow to turn the (Panama Papers) case

into the 2000 plane highjacking case.”

Hussain said the JIT was trying to collect proofs against them,

but the truth was that they would not find anything. They might

conjure up witnesses or pressurize people to testify against the

Sharif family, he alleged.

He said the case aimed at ‘insulting’ the people’s mandate,

which should not be allowed.

He recalled that the people’s mandate was trampled in the past

too when dictator Pervez Musharraf cooked up a plane hijacking

conspiracy case through false witnesses. But that case died down as

it was based on allegations, he added.

He cautioned the officials that before doing anything unlawful,

they should keep in mind that they too might have to appear before

same courts some day and face investigations.

To a question, he said he was not aware if the JIT members had

left for Qatar.