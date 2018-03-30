JIT did not bother to verify the documents presented by Sharif Family: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):The JIT headed by Wajid Zia did not bother to verify the documents presented by the Sharif family including the letter by the Qatari Prince, the Trust Deed and the papers regarding shipment of the machinery of Gulf Steel Mills.

This was revealed by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the media outside Ehtsab Court here Friday.

She said that the JIT did not even contact the concerned company and these documents were not included in the case as a proof by the Sharif family in their defence.

The minister said that during the cross-examination of the statements made by Wajid Zia by the lawyer of the Sharif family it had transpired the JIT had not requested for MLA regarding the Qatari letter, Trust Deed and the documents regarding shipment of Gulf Steel Mill machinery which were submitted by the Sharif family along with the money trail. She said that these documents were the pivotal evidence in the case but the JIT on its own assumed them as fake.

The minister said that the JIT had not been able to collect or present any evidence against the Sharif family in the court till today. Marriyum said that the entire nation knew that it was not a case of corruption against Nawaz Sharif but a case of political victimization. Why this case was instituted and for what purpose, was now evident to everybody, she added.

Marriyum pointed out that Wajid Zia had come to the court among tight security and it seemed that he was going to give some big statement or make a big revelation today. The minister suggested that the media should also allow opportunity to those who were afraid to explain as to why they were afraid? She said that if they were afraid and could not defend their actions then they should not have done anything wrong or collected flawed evidence. She said that they probably thought that whatever they would collect would be accepted in totality by the court not realizing that it did not work that way. She said that the statements of Wajid Zia in the court were strengthening the narrative of Nawaz Sharif.

Marriyum said that they had been propagating that the Sharif family had not presented any evidence in their defence whereas the reality was that the documents which were deposited by the Sharif family were being used as evidence against them.

