ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr
Musadik Malik Wednesday said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)
should probe the Panama Papers case according to law and
constitution.
Talking to a private news channel, he said sharif family had
presented their reservations through an application before the
Supreme Court regarding procedure of JIT investigation.
He said the JIT should investigate the case as per
constitutional parameters.
He said every party has right to express its reservations
on the procedure of investigation which would decide by the court.
Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf
(PTI) chief, Imran Khan was asking for search of others but he was
not ready for same.
Imran Khan should inform the public regarding the Khybri
letter and money trail.
JIT investigate matter according to constitution: Musadik
ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr