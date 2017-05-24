JIT investigate matter according to constitution: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr

Musadik Malik Wednesday said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)

should probe the Panama Papers case according to law and

constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said sharif family had

presented their reservations through an application before the

Supreme Court regarding procedure of JIT investigation.

He said the JIT should investigate the case as per

constitutional parameters.

He said every party has right to express its reservations

on the procedure of investigation which would decide by the court.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) chief, Imran Khan was asking for search of others but he was

not ready for same.

Imran Khan should inform the public regarding the Khybri

letter and money trail.