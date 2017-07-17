JIT ignores actual facts in its report: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan

Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Daniyal Aziz on Monday said that Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) ignored actual facts in its report.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, he said first hearing

on JIT report is in progress in Supreme Court and each page of the

report is being read out.

Daniyal Aziz said that page number 73 that carries conclusive

findings about flats, was not mentioned.

He said the report is based on speculations and probabilities

and actual facts were ignored in the JIT investigation.

He said that Judges have raised questions about verification

of documents that mostly consist of just cuttings of newspapers and

trash.