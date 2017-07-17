JIT failed to prove corruption against PM: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah
Monday said Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had conducted biased inquiry against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and could not prove any corruption charges him.
While talking to PTV News, he said the evidences submitted
by JIT against Sharif family should be based on law, adding JIT
tried to prove the case on basis of doubts and assumptions and it
did not find any evidence till now.
Rana Sanaullah said the objections against JIT had been
raised in the Supreme Court.
He said the judges may order further investigation or reject the JIT
report.
