JIT admits failure to submit complete inquiry report: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): PML-N Member of the National Assembly

Daniyal Aziz Tuesday said the joint investigation team (JIT) had

admitted its failure in submitting a complete inquiry report in the

Panama Papers case.

Talking to the media persons here, he said the JIT had virtually

trespassed its mandate by narrating a fairy-tale based on different contradictory statements and stories.

He said the report could not be termed complete as the JIT itself

had admitted the same that the 10th volume was ‘ongoing’. The report

could have been submitted after 10 to 20 days.

He said the 10th volume had been leaked deliberately despite the

JIT’s request to the apex court not to make it public and the government

was being held responsible for it instead of the JIT.

Daniyal said the JIT had consumed first five volumes of report

to nullify the Qatri prince’s letter without recording his statement.

“Why was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan not

being tried despite being declared an absconder?”

He recalled that 52 fabricated cases had been framed against

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the past, but nothing was

proved against him.