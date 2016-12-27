Jinnah gave vision for politics, economics & societal norms to Pakistan

KARACHI, Dec 27 (APP): The efforts and sacrifices of Quaid-i-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for getting a separate state for the Muslims of the subcontinent could not be forgotten.

He gave a vision for politics, economics and societal norms to Pakistan and our youth should follow his guiding principles for the uplifting of our nation as they have a pivotal role to play for the establishment of a welfare state.

These views were expressed by Chairman of the Department of Political Science, University of Karachi, Dr. Samina Saeed, while addressing at a program entitled ‘The leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’ organized by Department on Monday.

She demanded to establish Quaid-e-Azam chair at Political Science Department for conducting research on Quaid-e-Azam and also to form Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

Dr. Samina also announced to establish ‘Gosha-e-Quaid-e-Azam’ at the seminar library of the Political Science Department.

Founder of Jinnah Thinkers Forum Azad Bin Haider paid tribute to the services of the great leader of the subcontinent and discussed the honest character of Jinnah.

Dr. Omair Siddiqui termed him as the moderate and enlightened muslim thinker.

Students Advisor political science department, KU, Dr. Syed Shameel Ahmed Qadri, said that Jinnah was a great role model for our political leaders and they must follow his guiding principles in politics.