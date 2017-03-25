Jimmy Engineer to work with Chinese artists to strengthen Pak-China cultural bonds

BEIJING (China), March 25 (APP): Pakistan’s most accomplished artist,

Jimmy Engineer Saturday said that he was looking forward to work with

Chinese artists and social workers to further strengthen existing

cultural ties and enhance people to people contact between the two

friendly countries.

Talking to a select gathering of art lovers at China Peace Garden

Museum, he said, “I intend to serve Chinese people as an artist, philanthropist and social worker to bring people of two countries

further closer.”

Appreciating Chinese artists, he said, they were doing excellent art

work and contributing very well to the world of arts.

Jimmy Engineer whom around 100 paintings about Pakistan’s independence

movement, landscape and, architecture were at display at a week-long exhibition held to celebrate 66 years of Pak-China Diplomatic relations, threw light on different aspect of his life.

The Pakistani artist who admired Chairman Mao’s long march and the way

he the great Chinese leader guided his nation to freedom and changed the life of common people with his visionary leadership and practical work, said, “I am very pleased that my exhibition has been organized near the Chairman Mao mausoleum.”

Terming Pak-China friendship higher than mountains and deeper than

oceans, he expressed the pleasure on the Chinese government’s assistance

to Pakistan’s government in its endeavor for economic development of the country.

He said, through his art work, he showed to the Chinese people that

Pakistanis were creative people and they were capable to produce excellent art work.

Jimmy Engineer, hailing from Loralai district of Balochistan province,

said, he was bestowed second life by the nature as he survived after a severe kidney disease at the age of six, adding, thus he, decided to devote his life for poor, orphans, widows and prisoners.

He shared with the audience that as an artist he painted history,

architecture and landscape but as a student of art, he was still learning. “Nature is my master and I will remain a student in rest of my life.”

He said, his art work had been showcased in various countries including

the the USA and United Kingdom (UK) and he was winner of more than 85

medals and shields at national and international level.

Jimmy Engineer said, whenever he visited a country, he introduced

himself as “Servant of Pakistan.”

As a social worker, the artist had done a lot of charity work including

support of sick, orphans, widows and special children and helped them

become a useful citizen.

He also carried out walks to create awareness against cancer, leprosy

and other diseases and generated funds for them.

Jimmy Engineer walked 4,700 kilometers from one side of Pakistan to

other side of the country and during this process he met millions of

people.

He informed that he would gift a few of his paintings to display in

China’s National Art Museum.