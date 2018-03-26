Jealousy against Shehbaz Sharif has made Imran mentally sick: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Jealousy against Shehbaz Sharif has made Imran Khan mentally sick, especially the power projects installed by the former at Sahiwal, Baloki, Havelian , Bahadar Shah and Bhikki have affected his mental faculties,

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb

said in a rejoinder issued here Monday to the tirade of Imran Khan against Shehbaz Sharif in Mansehra.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif had served the masses and therefore the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also needed a chief minister like him.

The minister recounting the development work carried out in Punjab by Shehbaz Sharif said that 36 district hospitals had been uplifted and modernized. She said that if Imran could find some time from his obsession with lies then he should visit the hospital in Bahawalpur, Tayyaip Erdogan Hospital at Muzzaffar Garh, children hospital Faisalabad, Kidney Center Multan, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Shahdra Teaching Hospital, Burn Center Multan, Surgical Tower Lahore and new teaching hospitals of the province.

The minister observed that perhaps Imran must be feeling a pinch of shame by seeing Metro Bus in Punjab, Orange Bus Service, farm to market roads, development of infrastructure, Metro Bus service in Multan and Rawalpindi and Lahore-Multan Bus Service.

Marriyum remarked that the foregoing projects existed on the ground and not in the feasibility reports and the memorandums of understanding (MOUs). She said that Imran could not hide his incompetence by crying hoarse and hurling allegations against others from every convenient roof-top. The minister said that for claiming parity with Nawaz Sharif he would have to get elected twice as chief minister and thrice as Prime Minister of Pakistan and serve the people like him.

She said that before competing with Shehbaz Sharif he should build one Metro, a new hospital, 100 MW electricity project and a forensic laboratory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or at least eradicate Dengue. Marriyum said that instead of criticizing and hurling allegations at others he should show to the people a new wall built in a school, or a new room added to a hospital and also unlock the Ehtsab Commission.

She said that how could a person who stole the Senate election know what serving the people meant? Marriyum said that even today Imran was holding the finger of the umpire.