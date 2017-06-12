JCP recommends three-judges as permanent judges of SHC

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): The Judicial Commission of Pakistan

(JCP) on Monday recommended three names of additional judges for

permanent appointments in the Sindh High Court (SHC) while dropping

the name of additional judge, Justice Hamayoon Khan.

According to the source of Commission the JCP’s meeting was

held here on Monday with Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in the chair

including members of the commission in Supreme Court Building.

The commission recommended the names of Justice Rasheed

Soomro, Justice Arshad Hassan and Muhammad Saleem after a long

discussion.

It is worth mentioning that duration of these four judges as

Additional judge was completing on June 28.

The recommended names will now go to the Parliamentary

Committee on Judges Appointment, which has the authority to approve

or disapprove any name.