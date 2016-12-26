JCC on Dec 29 to review CPEC progress

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): The progress of China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be reviewed during the upcoming

meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), scheduled to be held

on December 29 in Beijing.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan

Iqbal is scheduled to lead the Pakistani delegation to participate

in the meeting while the Chinese side would be led by Vice Chairman

of National Development and Reform (NDRC).

On the invitation of the federal government, the chief

Ministers of all provinces are expected to attend the meeting.

In upcoming JCC, the progress on various projects of CPEC will

be reviewed and new projects will be discussed, said a statement

issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Before JCC, there would be a meeting of senior officials of

both countries on December 28.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan

Iqbal would also hold meeting with the Pakistan embassy officials

before JCC.

Talking about the objectives of the upcoming JCC, Federal

Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was

the biggest project of regional cooperation in the world and the

progress on this project has made Pakistan’s friends happy and

enemies worried.

He was of the view that this national project should not be

politicized as the success of this project depends on unity and

commitment.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman should avoid to

call CPEC as the project of one province, adding all provinces will

get equal benefit from this project.

Talking about Western route he said that 650 km from Gwadar to

Surab has already been completed and has became functional within a

short span of time, which will help to uplift the socio-economic

lives of the under developed areas of the Balochistan.

He said that the road from Burhan to D.I .Khan would be

completed by 2018 and two lane road from D.I.Khan to Zhob has also

been approved .

The minister further said that the industrial zones will be

established with the consultation of all the provinces, adding that

Gwadar projects would be discussed with the China officials in

meeting.

There are number of investors who want to invest in Gwadar

Industrial zone said the minister and added that the work on energy

projects is in full swing and electricity will be produced from Thar

coal for the first time in last 70 years.

Minister said that CPEC was the project of young generation,

who will get direct benefits from it, so political stability and

continuation of policies was the pre requisite to get benefits of

this multi billion project.