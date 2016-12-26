JCC on Dec 29 to review CPEC progress

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): The progress of China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be reviewed during the upcoming
meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), scheduled to be held
on December 29 in Beijing.
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan
Iqbal is scheduled to lead the Pakistani delegation to participate
in the meeting while the Chinese side would be led by Vice Chairman
of National Development and Reform (NDRC).
On the invitation of the federal government, the chief
Ministers of all provinces are expected to attend the meeting.
In upcoming JCC, the progress on various projects of CPEC will
be reviewed and new projects will be discussed, said a statement
issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.
Before JCC, there would be a meeting of senior officials of
both countries on December 28.
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan
Iqbal would also hold meeting with the Pakistan embassy officials
before JCC.
Talking about the objectives of the upcoming JCC, Federal
Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was
the biggest project of regional cooperation in the world and the
progress on this project has made Pakistan’s friends happy and
enemies worried.
He was of the view that this national project should not be
politicized as the success of this project depends on unity and
commitment.
He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman should avoid to
call CPEC as the project of one province, adding all provinces will
get equal benefit from this project.
Talking about Western route he said that 650 km from Gwadar to
Surab has already been completed and has became functional within a
short span of time, which will help to uplift the socio-economic
lives of the under developed areas of the Balochistan.
He said that the road from Burhan to D.I .Khan would be
completed by 2018 and two lane road from D.I.Khan to Zhob has also
been approved .
The minister further said that the industrial zones will be
established with the consultation of all the provinces, adding that
Gwadar projects would be discussed with the China officials in
meeting.
There are number of investors who want to invest in Gwadar
Industrial zone said the minister and added that the work on energy
projects is in full swing and electricity will be produced from Thar
coal for the first time in last 70 years.
Minister said that CPEC was the project of young generation,
who will get direct benefits from it, so political stability and
continuation of policies was the pre requisite to get benefits of
this multi billion project.
