JCC meeting to kick off on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):The two-day meeting of 7th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) between the two countries will kick off here on Monday (November 20).

Ministry of Planning and Development Spokesman Asim Khan Sunday said on the inaugural day, high officials from both countries would not only review progress on various projects being carried out under the umbrella of CPEC but also finalize proposals regarding future projects.

He said Secretary for Planning Commission Shoaib Saddiqui and his Chinese counterpart would jointly preside over the meeting and it would finalize agenda for the 7th JCC meeting.

The formal meeting of 7th JCC would be held on Tuesday (November 21), the spokesman said.

He said the 7th JCC meeting would jointly be presided over by Minister for Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal and his Chinese counterpart.

The JCC would give approval to joint projects under CPEC for future.

He said the meeting would further deepen mutual cooperation between the two countries under the framework of CPEC and would pave a way for Pakistan to enter the phase of Industrial Cooperation.

The JCC is the apex decision-making forum on the CPEC which is jointly chaired by the planning and development minister and the vice chairman of National Development and Reform Commission of China.