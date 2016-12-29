JCC expresses satisfaction over progress on projects under CPEC

BEIJING, Dec 29 (APP): The Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved on projects relating to energy cooperation and transport infrastructure, while emphasizing on the need to speed up the work on projects concerning Gwadar and industrial cooperation.

Both sides also signed new agreements and MoUs relating to transport infrastructure, Gwadar and transmission line under the CPEC, according to a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Beijing on Thursday.

The meeting of the JCC was held in Beijing and co-chaired by Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform (MPD &R) and Wang Xiaotao, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of the People’s Republic of China.

During the JCC meeting, Pakistan and China discussed inter-alia; progress on long-term plan for CPEC, energy cooperation, transport infrastructure, Gwadar and industrial cooperation.

The JCC also discussed the way forward for the effective and timely implementation of various projects.

Both sides underscored the significance of the CPEC for both countries to integrate with regional economies and become a model for win-win cooperation.

It was decided that the next (7th) JCC will be held in Islamabad next year. The dates for which will be decided by the two sides through mutual consultations.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Railway Khwaja Saad Rafique, Chief Ministers, Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Pervez Khattak, Balochistan Sardar Sanullah Zehri and Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rahman, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi and Chairman Board of Investment Dr. Miftah Ismail, besides concerned Federal Secretaries and officials.