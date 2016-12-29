JCC approves scores of mega projects for Khyber Pakthukhwa, CM expresses satisfaction over Beijing moot

PESHAWAR, Dec 29 (APP): The Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held in Beijing today approved in principle three mega development projects for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak who represented his province in the meeting expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the deliberations of the JCC, officials sources confided to APP.

The projects approved for KP included 1700 Megawatt run of the river electricity project, Circular Railway Track between Peshawar-Charsadda-Nowshera-Mardan and Swabi and establishment of a state of the art Economic Zone along the motorway.

The KP CM also floated the idea of future alternate route during the course of meeting connecting China town Kashghar via Khunjarab- Bisham and Swat.

Moreover the Chief Minister KP successfully presented the case of his province viz a viz CPEC as the JCC agreed to construct double fast railway track between Peshawar and Karachi and Peshawar- DIKhan besides dualization of the Indus Highway connecting Peshawar with DIKhan and onward to Karachi.

The KP also inked MoU for students exchange program with Chinese Shandong University. Under the arrangement to be made the students of KP from across the district would visit the Shangong University. A centre of Confucius Institute would also be setup in the KP

In an interaction with Chinese media after the JCC meeting the KP CP said he was personally satisfied with the outcome of the JCC meeting. However he reiterated that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif should convene another APC on the construction of Western route of the CPEC to remove concerns of the KP province. The KP said we all

should work collectively for the development and prosperity of the country.

To a question by a Chinese journalist, the KP CM clarified that no one had any objection in Pakistan over the construction of central route of the CPEC. He maintained that since the people of KP were not well aware of the Western route of the corridor therefore, APC was convened on it.

The PM, he said assured the Western route would be constructed first being the shortest one. There was no security problem with regard to Western route in the KP and all such speculations of the concerned quarters have been removed. There would be foolproof security arrangements for the containers plying on Western route and Chinese

people, the CM explained in clear terms.

Federal Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal leading the Pakistan delegation to the JCC comprising the Chief Ministers from KP. Sindh and Gilgit Biltistan.