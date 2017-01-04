Jawad Ahmad launches new song, documentry

LAHORE, Jan 4 (APP): Famous Singer and Progressive activists, Jawad Ahmad here on Wednesday announced to launch his new song (Hum Hain Naujwan) and documentary film (Neo liberalism on education and Gender).

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, he highlighted the salient features of his song and documentary.

He stressed the need for improving taxation system in the country.

About health system in the country, he said that privatization of healthcare system would effect the poor.

He demanded the government to raise the living standard of peasants and workers.