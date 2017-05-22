Javed Sheikh’s unique role in film ‘Jack Pot’

LAHORE, May 22 (APP): Producer and director of film ‘Jack Pot’, Shoaib Khan on Monday said that his film would be a hit one and Javed Sheikh would be seen in a unique role.

Talking to APP here, he said that Sana, Faiza Khan, Ismail

Tara and Noor Hassan were also included in the cast. He said

that shooting of the film was held in Thailand, Ireland and

Iceland, adding that it would be a musical and comedy film.