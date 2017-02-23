Javed Malik meets Pakistani prisoners in Bahraini jail

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassador to Bahrain

Javed Malik visited Central Jail of Bahrain and held meetings with

Pakistani prisoners.

The ambassador talked to the Pakistani inmates and assured

them of his full cooperation, says a press release from Bahrain.

Javed Malik said all possible help would be extended to the

prisoners according to the law.

He said an appeal of special compassion for grant of royal

pardon would be made for those Pakistanis who were imprisoned due to less serious crimes.

The envoy and officials of Bahrain jail agreed to provide all

possible facilities to the prisoners.

According to the ambassador, more than 60 Pakistanis were

released in past months from the Immigration jail.