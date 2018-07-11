Javed Hashmi announces to welcome Nawaz Sharif, Maryam on July 13

MULTAN, July 11 (APP)::Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-N Javed Hashmi said Wednesday that he would welcome Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on their arrival in Lahore on July 13.

Addressing a press conference, he said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif coming for the cause of democracy, adding that he himself was working for democracy.

Nawaz Sharif knows very well that he would be Jailed but he was coming without caring of fear, said Javed Hashmi. He strongly condemned attack on Haroon Balour and stated that such incidents would stop people joining political campaign of ANP.

He hoped that general election would be transparent on July 25.