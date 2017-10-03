Jatoi for increasing economic, commercial relations with Vietnam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Industries and
Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi Tuesday said that Pakistan and
Vietnam has immense potential for economic, commercial relations and
the current trade volume could be substantially enhanced.
He said this during the visit of vice minister of Industries
and Trade of Vietnam Cao Quoc Hung, according to a statement issued here.
Rais Ghulam Murtaza Khan said that this visit is reflective of
the increasing ties between Pakistan, Vietnam and will certainly
provide impetus to further expand bilateral relations in various
sectors especially economic, trade and commerce, investment and
other areas of mutual interest.
He said Pakistan is strategically located at a regional hub
with abundant land and natural recourse, strong human resources,
large and growing domestic market well establish infrastructure and
legal system.
“Foreign investors are allowed to hold 100 percent equity and
enjoy tax concessions,” he added.
The minister said that Pakistan offers excellent opportunities
for foreign investors Special Economic Zones.
He added Pakistan has recently introduced the Auto policy and
Vietnam can get benefit from that policy by investing in Auto sector
in Pakistan.
