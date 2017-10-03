Jatoi for increasing economic, commercial relations with Vietnam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Industries and

Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi Tuesday said that Pakistan and

Vietnam has immense potential for economic, commercial relations and

the current trade volume could be substantially enhanced.

He said this during the visit of vice minister of Industries

and Trade of Vietnam Cao Quoc Hung, according to a statement issued here.

Rais Ghulam Murtaza Khan said that this visit is reflective of

the increasing ties between Pakistan, Vietnam and will certainly

provide impetus to further expand bilateral relations in various

sectors especially economic, trade and commerce, investment and

other areas of mutual interest.

He said Pakistan is strategically located at a regional hub

with abundant land and natural recourse, strong human resources,

large and growing domestic market well establish infrastructure and

legal system.

“Foreign investors are allowed to hold 100 percent equity and

enjoy tax concessions,” he added.

The minister said that Pakistan offers excellent opportunities

for foreign investors Special Economic Zones.

He added Pakistan has recently introduced the Auto policy and

Vietnam can get benefit from that policy by investing in Auto sector

in Pakistan.