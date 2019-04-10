ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):“Jashn-e-Khaas” – a colorful event will entertain the fun lovers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on April 12 featuring stand-up comedy and traditional music performances.

It is a public event being held for the first time to provide a plat form to the artists for showcasing their talent in the setup of standup comedy and traditional music performances at NaSCon 19.

Students from all around the country would be expected to attend this event on the first-day of NaSCon (National Solutions Convention) which would the flagship event of FAST-NU’s annual social calendar.

It is a student-run mega event that has provided the best technological and industrial set of opportunities over the years.

NaSCon welcomes an average of 7000 participants annually representing institutions from all over Pakistan.

For the past two decades, NaSCon has enriched the awareness amongst students and professionals alike, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas, an environment for the showcase of exceptional professional skill and a platform for innovation.

NaSCon is primarily dedicated to bringing together and combining the mental prowess of students from all over the country, and putting it to good use.

Apart from students, people from different organizations are also invited to attend the event and contribute to providing solutions for a sustainable future of Pakistan.

Such events are a great opportunity to not only show the talent of young and budding artists but also provide a platform to boost their skills and confidence that help building their personalities in future, said the organizers.