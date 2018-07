Jashan-i-Azadi Football tournament from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament will kick off from Wednesday here at Karachi Company Ground.

The two-week long tournament is being organized by Islamabad Football Association (IFA), said a press release issued here.

IFA Secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari said 30 teams are taking part in the tournament to be played on knock out basis under FIFA rules.

The inaugural match of the tournament will be played between Youth Power Club and Youngsisters Club.

The organizing committee of the tournament includes Syed Tanweer Ahmed (Chairman), Muhammad Zaman (Deputy Chairman), Syed Zakir Hussain Naqvi (Organizing Secretary) while members comprise Syed Maqbool Shah, Kanwar Abdul Hafeez, Muhammad Shahid Siddique, Muhammad Aslam Gandapur, Ghulam Rasool and Adnan.