Japanse calendars Exhibition held at National Art Gallery

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, celebrating 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, has organized 15 days Japanese Calendars Exhibition 2017 here at the National Art Gallery from Friday.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai opened the event which would remain open for the public from Saturday to Feb. 17 from 09:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The embassy of Japan has planned a variety of activities ranging from political, economic and cultural affairs in various cities of Pakistan to further foster the bond of friendship between the two countries throughout the year.

Abassador Takashi Kurai while speaking at the inaugural ceremony has said that the Embassy of Japan will give away these calendars as gifts to the visitors through a lucky draw to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan.

He said a variety of Japanese calendars have been put on display in this exhibition which represent the beauty as well as the true life image of Japan. Our purpose is to introduce various aspects of Japan to the people of Pakistan through this exhibition, the ambassador said.

Japanese Calendars Exhibition is an annual feature of the cultural activities organized by the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, which is very popular among the people of Pakistan.

This year, around 137 calendars have been displayed in the exhibition with the cooperation of Japan Calendars Association, Tokyo and few Japanese companies.

These calendars show Japan’s traditional and contemporary arts, sports, automobiles, nature, cultural heritage and architecture.

Since every calendar is a piece of art, the Japan Calendar Association has tried their best to attract viewers through different subjects and mediums.

The exhibition not only gives a picture of the socio cultural development of Japan spread over centuries, but also exhibits the aesthetic features of Japanese printing technology.

Most of the calendars being displayed are produced by private Japanese companies, and most of them are printed on recycled paper which is a fine example of JapanÆs efforts to be eco friendly, he informed.

Ambassador Kurai expressed his appreciation for the cooperation extended by the Pakistani National Council of the Arts and Pakistan Japan Cultural Association for holding this exhibition.

After the exhibition, all the calendars will be distributed to the lucky visitors through lottery that will be conducted later on by the Embassy.