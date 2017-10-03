Japan’s Senior Deputy Foreign Minister calls on Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Japan’s Senior Deputy Foreign Minister

Kazauyuki Yamazaki, along with his team, called on National Security

Adviser (NSA) Lt. General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua to discuss

bilateral relations and regional security situation.

Lt. Gen Janjua warmly welcomed the delegates and said that

Pakistan attached great importance to its relationship with Japan.

“We genuinely and positively look towards Japan and have a very

friendly outlook towards Japan as our long term partner.”

The adviser apprised the Japanese Minister about the future

outlook of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is a great country with

great people, with great economic and connectivity potentials in the

region.

Japan could take advantage of this huge economic potential and

strategic location of Pakistan which offered the shortest routes to

entire region, he added.

He also stressed Japanese leadership to adopt a balanced

approach in the region to ensure regional stability.

The adviser expressed concern over the rising tension in the

Korean Peninsula and said that Pakistan fully supports UN sanction

regime regarding North Korea.

The minister appreciated the future prospective on Pakistan

and conveyed readiness of his government to further build on

existing cooperative relations with Pakistan and to enhance mutual

understanding on issues of mutual concern.

Both sides resolve to make contribution towards the better and

peaceful world.