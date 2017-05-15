Japanese language getting popular world over and would help bring people closer: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, May 15,(APP): Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai, Monday hoped that capacity and ability of Japanese language department will be further strengthened by utilizing the financial support given to NUML recently under Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots programme by the government of Japan, which will allow NUML to obtain brand new high-tech equipment for Japanese Language Department hopefully by September this year.

He was addressing a Japanese Language Speech Contest held at the

National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad among the diploma and certificate level students of Japanese language course.

The speech contest was organized by the Japanese Language Department of NUML. Ambassador Takashi Kurai and his wife witnessed the contest.

The students of Japanese language who participated in the speech contest delivered elaborate and well-prepared speeches whereas the students who took part in drama skits and songs also won great appreciation from the audience.

Ambassador Takashi Kurai appreciating the students of Japanese language said he was very impressed the way they had delivered their speeches, performed skits and songs in a foreign language.

While congratulating all the students, Ambassador Kurai hoped that

today’s speech contest must have motivated many of them to enhance their knowledge of Japanese language and culture.

He appreciated the faculty of Japanese language department of NUML for maintaining a standard of excellence in teaching the Japanese language to the students.

“This year marks the 65th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic

relations between Japan and Pakistan and I hope these participants will help to strengthen the relationship and understanding between our two nations.

The dedication, zeal and hard work displayed by the participants today,

shows their love towards the Japanese language,” the ambassador said.

Ambassador Kurai said Japanese-language study is gaining popularity all over the world and Pakistan is no exception as the number of candidates appearing for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) in Pakistan is increasing each year.

He hoped that this number will increase rapidly after upgrading the

facilities of Japanese Language Department once it starts offering distance learning program for Japanese Language course in near future.

M Ilyas got 1st position, Mohsin Khan 2nd position and Saad Rehman

secured 3rd position in the speech contest.

Earlier in his welcome address, Maj Gen (Retd), Zia-uddin-Najam, Rector NUML said the students have worked hard to learn a difficult language as Japanese in a short period of time.

He thanked the ambassador for gracing the occasion.