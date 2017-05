Japanese investors keen to invest in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has

appreciated Japan’s support for economic development in Pakistan.

Talking to Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nobuo Kishi in Karachi, he said bilateral relationship between the two countries are extremely important for regional stability, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs said Japanese investors are interested in availing relevant opportunities in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.