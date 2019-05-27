ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda Monday called on Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdur Razak Dawood and discussed opportunities of bilateral trade and investment.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Commerce Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and other officials of Commerce Division as well.

The Advisor reiterated for an early harvest program for concessionary market access for key products of Pakistan’s interest.

He also discussed the areas of Japanese cooperation and technical assistance for up-gradation of machinery of textile sector and improving labor productivity especially in the garments sector.

The government of Japan is already providing technical assistance for skill improvement in the garment sector in collaboration with ministry of textiles.

Moreover, the Advisor also raised the issue of absence of Motor Vehicle Testing facility in Pakistan and need for the Japanese assistance in this field. Japanese side assured full-cooperation and showed their resolve to providing technical assistance.

Japan is already providing technical assistance in providing stitching machines and training programme for the garment sector labour.

The Advisor and his team will visit Japan in July 2019 with the prime agenda of improving Pakistan’s market access in Japan.

Meanwhile a delegation from Seed Association of Pakistan called on the Advisor to the Prime Minister and discussed issues related to seed and issues that are holding its growth and its importance for yield improvement.

The Advisor stated that Pakistan need to improve quality of seed and utilization rate of certified seed by the local formers. Compromised quality seed means a higher cost of production per hectare as well as bigger financial subsidies for farmers and still higher market prices of food grains like sugar, cotton etc. As a result, it leads to food inflation in domestic economy. It makes export of food items less competitive.

The association informed that some of the seed companies are vigorously pursuing new seed varieties that could lead to better yield. They informed, in cotton, Pakistan’s per hectare yield productivity is higher than India.

The Advisor encouraged the seed Association to align seed processing and procurement with the international best practices so that the country could improve yield and quality of the seed.

The seed association requested for tax incentives that could bring them at par with some of the other sectors.

The Advisor assured that required measures would be taken to improve seed quality and its distribution.