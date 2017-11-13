Japanese classical music and dance performance held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):Â Embassy of Japan in Islamabad Monday organized a classical Japanese Gagaku music and dance performance here at the auditorium of Islamabad club to familiarize the Pakistani audience with the centuries old Japanese Imperial Court music.

Renowned Japanese GAGAKU artistes, Ms. Tsukumo TOGI and Ms. Masami TOGI, hailing from the TOGI family, travelled all the way from Japan to Islamabad for this music performance. TOGI family is one of the few noble families that for centuries have safeguarded this more than 1300-year-old musical tradition of Gagaku, Imperial Court music.

Gagaku is a type of Japanese classical music that has been performed at the Imperial Court for one thousand and several hundred years.

Gagaku also accompanies classical dance performances called Bugaku.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. Takashi Kurai warmly welcomed the visiting Japanese artistes.

He expressed his gratitude to them for their first ever visit to Pakistan for performing this over a millenary old Japanese classical music that has been performed by the musicians of the Japanese Imperial Household at the Imperial Court, which makes it the oldest orchestra music in the world.

“I am delighted that we are able to share this Japanese imperial delicacy with you, as this year marks the 65th anniversary of Japan and Pakistan’s diplomatic relations. I hope these cultural events will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and affection between our two nations,” said Ambassador Kurai.

“Ambassador Kurai further said that Gagaku music was developed to be heard in the ancient courts of Asia intended to reflect a sense of elegance, leisure and power.”

He hoped that people in audience will be able to find a connection between the two countries through this performing art.