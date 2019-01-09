Japanese Ambassador pays farewell call on with Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP):Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, upon completion of his tenure in Pakistan. Talking to the Foreign Minister the Ambassador said that the Japan-Pakistan relations were characterized by mutual respect and support for each other. The Ambassador pointed out that during his stay in Pakistan, he was accorded immense support and assistance by state institutions of Pakistan and was received with open arms everywhere in Pakistan.The Foreign Minister commended the Ambassador for the effective engagement and work done during his stay in Pakistan, aimed of promoting bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the enhanced high-level exchanges between the two countries and expressed readiness to promote overall bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan through intensified contacts. Both sides also exchanged ideas on enhancing cooperation in political, defense, economic and commercial sectors.