ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Ambassador of Japan to
Pakistan Takashi Kurai paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister
Khawaja Muhammad Asif, here Tuesday.
According to Foreign Office the minister emphasized that
Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Japan.
The presence of more than 80 Japanese companies in Pakistan
reflects investment friendly environment in the backdrop of improved
security atmosphere and reforms by the Government.
He also briefed the ambassador about Pakistan’s efforts and
sacrifices to eradicate terrorism.
Ambassador Kurai appreciated Pakistan’s economic turnaround
and growth trajectory.
He expressed hope that Japan as a friend, would continue to
work with Pakistan for further strengthening of bilateral relations
between the two countries.
Japanese ambassador pays courtesy call on foreign minister
ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Ambassador of Japan to