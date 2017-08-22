Japanese ambassador pays courtesy call on foreign minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Ambassador of Japan to

Pakistan Takashi Kurai paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, here Tuesday.

According to Foreign Office the minister emphasized that

Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Japan.

The presence of more than 80 Japanese companies in Pakistan

reflects investment friendly environment in the backdrop of improved

security atmosphere and reforms by the Government.

He also briefed the ambassador about Pakistan’s efforts and

sacrifices to eradicate terrorism.

Ambassador Kurai appreciated Pakistan’s economic turnaround

and growth trajectory.

He expressed hope that Japan as a friend, would continue to

work with Pakistan for further strengthening of bilateral relations

between the two countries.