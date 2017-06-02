Japanese ambassador meets Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Ambassador of Japan, Takashi Kurai
Friday called on National Security Adviser, Lt Gen (retd) Nasser
Janjua and discussed matters pertaining to improvement of bilateral
relations and regional security.
Talking to the ambassador, Nasser Janjua said Pakistan regards
Japan as a close friend and a reliable economic partner.
The two sides expressed support for constructive efforts for
peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.
He also apprised the ambassador about Pakistan’s efforts to
forge cooperative relations with all its neighbours on basis
of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.
The adviser reiterated that Pakistan has always supported
all peace endeavours towards India and Afghanistan.
