Japanese ambassador calls on Ashan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai

called on the Interior Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal here Thursday.

Matters related to mutual interests came under

discussion. While talking to the Ambassador Interior Minister said relations between the two nations are based on mutual trust and economic ties are between the two countries are spread over decades, a press

release said.

Relations between the two countries are multifaceted. Ministry of

Interior will facilitate the visa process for the Japanese

businessmen, he said.

The Minister also stressed that peace and development go

hand in hand adding that no nation can progress in the absence of

strong and stable institutions. Government is strengthening

security related institutions for ensuring peace in the country.

“The recent statement given by President Donald Trump is based

on myopic view of the region and a disappointment for many,”

the Interior Minister said.

While discussing the regional issues, the Interior Minister

said that no nation has bigger stake in peace in Afghanistan

than Pakistan. Pakistan has been collaborating with

the international community for the establishment of peace in the

region and will continue to play its positive role.

However, Pakistan will strictly guard its security interest

and oppose imposition of hegemony in the region.

Interior Minister also said, adoption of modern technology

has become instrumental in capacity building and performance

of law enforcement agencies and cooperation with Japan will be

welcome in this area.

Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices in war against terror

and for the stability of peace in the region and we are committed to developing better relations with all our neighbor countries in the

spirit of bilateralism.

Japanese Ambassador lauded the successes, sacrifices and

efforts of Pakistan’s Law enforcement agencies to improve

security situation in Pakistan.

Later on, the Turkish Ambassador Babur Girgin also called

on the Interior Minister. In the meeting, Interior Minister said that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Turkey in its war

against terror and extremism.

The relations between Turkey and Pakistan spanned for

centuries with cultural and religious underpinnings, he added.

He also asserted that enemies of Turkey are enemy of Pakistan. In

cooperation with Turkey, we will make stride in the economic field

to ensure prosperity of our people.

The Interior Minister also invited his Turkish counterpart to visit

Pakistan.