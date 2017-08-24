Japanese ambassador calls on Ashan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai
called on the Interior Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal here Thursday.
Matters related to mutual interests came under
discussion. While talking to the Ambassador Interior Minister said relations between the two nations are based on mutual trust and economic ties are between the two countries are spread over decades, a press
release said.
Relations between the two countries are multifaceted. Ministry of
Interior will facilitate the visa process for the Japanese
businessmen, he said.
The Minister also stressed that peace and development go
hand in hand adding that no nation can progress in the absence of
strong and stable institutions. Government is strengthening
security related institutions for ensuring peace in the country.
“The recent statement given by President Donald Trump is based
on myopic view of the region and a disappointment for many,”
the Interior Minister said.
While discussing the regional issues, the Interior Minister
said that no nation has bigger stake in peace in Afghanistan
than Pakistan. Pakistan has been collaborating with
the international community for the establishment of peace in the
region and will continue to play its positive role.
However, Pakistan will strictly guard its security interest
and oppose imposition of hegemony in the region.
Interior Minister also said, adoption of modern technology
has become instrumental in capacity building and performance
of law enforcement agencies and cooperation with Japan will be
welcome in this area.
Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices in war against terror
and for the stability of peace in the region and we are committed to developing better relations with all our neighbor countries in the
spirit of bilateralism.
Japanese Ambassador lauded the successes, sacrifices and
efforts of Pakistan’s Law enforcement agencies to improve
security situation in Pakistan.
Later on, the Turkish Ambassador Babur Girgin also called
on the Interior Minister. In the meeting, Interior Minister said that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Turkey in its war
against terror and extremism.
The relations between Turkey and Pakistan spanned for
centuries with cultural and religious underpinnings, he added.
He also asserted that enemies of Turkey are enemy of Pakistan. In
cooperation with Turkey, we will make stride in the economic field
to ensure prosperity of our people.
The Interior Minister also invited his Turkish counterpart to visit
Pakistan.
Japanese ambassador calls on Ashan Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai