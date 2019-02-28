Japan urges Pakistan, India opt for dialogue to stabilize situation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Expressing its concern over the deteriorating situation in Kashmir, Japan on Thursday strongly urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono in a statement, issued by the Embassy of Japan here, said Japan was concerned about the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

“In response to the mounting tension due to the operations

since February 26 between the Indian Air Force and the Pakistan

Air Force, Japan strongly urges India and Pakistan to exercise

restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue”, he said.