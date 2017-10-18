Japan to grant 520 million yen to Pakistan for Polio Eradication campaigns

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai and Acting Country Representative of UNICEF Pakistan, Cristian Munduate have signed a grant agreement at the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination here Wednesday.

According to the Japan Embassy, Minister for National Health Services Regulation & Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar also attended the signing ceremony. The Government of Japan has announced to provide a grant of 520 million Yen to assist Pakistan’s efforts for Polio Eradication campaigns during 2017-18.

Minister for National Health Services Regulation & Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar, Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, Secretary, Ministry of NHSR & C, Naveed Kamran Balouch and Chief Representative, JICA in Pakistan, Yasuhiro Tojo also witnessed the signing ceremony.