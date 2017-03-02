Japan provides US$ 78,093 for 2 school buildings in Matiari

KARACHI, March 2 (APP): The Japan Government Thursday extended

US$ 78,093 grant (equivalent to Rs 8,090,524) to Participatory

Research and Development Organization (PRADO) for the construction of two school buildings for primary and secondary education in Matiari, Sindh.

The grant has been given under the scheme of the

Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The agreement was signed between Toshikazu Isomura,

Consul General of Japan in Karachi, and Abdul Razzaque, Executive

Director, Participatory Research and Development Organization (PRADO), at the official residence of Consul General of Japan in Karachi, said an announcement on Thursday.

It said that in order to achieve its objective to provide low

cost quality education to the underprivileged children of Matiari area, the grant will be utilized for the construction of two school buildings and two desktop computers to each school so that the dilapidated infrastructure situation can be improved and children can get access to basic education facilities.

Speaking at the occasion, the Consul General stated that

strengthening the quality of education has become a global agenda at all educational levels. The quality of basic education is important not only for preparing individuals for the subsequent educational levels but to equip them with the requisite basic life skills.

Abdul Razzaque, Executive Director, Participatory Research and

Development Organization (PRADO), in his remarks, appreciated the

initiatives taken by Consulate General of Japan for the improvement of social sector in Sindh province.

The Consulate General of Japan hoped that this project would help

provide adequate education to needy children and that they can have better opportunities in the future.

The Consulate General of Japan also wished that this support from

the people of Japan will further strengthen the friendly relationship between Japan and Pakistan.