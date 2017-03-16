Japan Provides Assistance worth US$ 406,178 for 5 Social Development Projects

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP):The Government of Japan has decided to extend financial support totaling US $ 406,178 (approx. Rs. 4.1 million) to five Pakistani organizations, Mian Afzal Trust Hospital (MATH), Pakiza Public Girls Elementary School, Lahore Association Pakistan (LAP), Sanj Welfare Society, and Human Appeal International (HAI) for the implementation of social development projects for disadvantaged communities of the country.

The agreements for the five projects were signed here Thursday, between Charge d’ Affaires ad Interim of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Junya Matsuura and the heads of the five organizations.

A grant of US$ 83,040 was handed over to NGO MATH to be utilized for construction of a treatment and rehabilitation center for drug addict patients in Gujranwala. The NGO is already successfully running such a facility which has 125 beds but provides services to males only. The new center will be dedicated for children and women; and will be equipped with 20 beds where 80 patients can be treated annually.

A grant of US$ 82,655 was provided to Pakiza Public Girls Elementary School for construction of primary and middle school for children of marginalized communities. The project adds 11 rooms for classes up to 8th grade in District Bhakkar. The new building with better-quality facilities will have increased capacity; thus allowing enrollment of students to rise up to 360 in the coming years. Currently, 180 students are studying in a rented building which, with increase in demand, is unable to accommodate new students.

NGO LAP, on the other hand, was then awarded a grant of US$ 80,236 for provision of a school bus to a school for challenged children, Fukuoka School for Special Children in Lahore.There are many special children who do not get enrolled in the school because their families do not have transportation facilities. The 30-seater school bus to be purchased for special children’s pick and drop is expected to overcome that issue.

SWS received US$ 77,047 for constructing a 1.5 km link road in Pharrel Village in Tehsil Murree of District Rawalpindi, which will connect people of 5 villages and will enable them to have access to schools, hospitals and other basic facilities. The project is expected to benefit 907 households (i.e. approximately 9000 individuals).

Final grant of the day amounting to US$ 83,200 was awarded to Human Appeal International, Pakistan for installation of Water Filtration Plants in Tehsil Samundri of District Faisalabad. Through the current grant, the project is expected to provide safe drinking water to approximately 6000 households in 06 villages of the selected district; and will help in minimizing water borne diseases such as diarrhea, hepatitis and skin infections in the target areas.

Mr. Matsuura, at the signing ceremony, congratulated all organizations and wished for successful completion of their projects. He then also assured continuous support to Pakistani communities and hoped that the projects signed today would certainly strengthen the friendly relations between the people of Japan and Pakistan.

It may be pertinent to note that the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) Programme is an initiative of the Japanese government with the belief that, in consideration of the enormity of the challenges being faced by the world today, development assistance should not only be limited to governments but also be channeled to the grassroots level through civil society organizations. Since it began in 1989, the GGP Programme has supported more than 360 projects throughout Pakistan, with a contribution of more than 2.5 billion Japanese Yen.