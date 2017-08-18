Japan is a long time partner in economic development: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Friday said that Japan was a long time partner of Pakistan

in its quest for economic development.

Finance minister was talking to Japanese Ambassador, Takashi Kurai

who called on him here.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed Pak-Japan

bilateral relations and overall economic cooperation between the two

countries.

On the occasion, the Japanese Ambassador said that his country

was always ready to contribute to socio-economic uplift in Pakistan.

Ambassador Korai apprised the Finance Minister of the new investments

being made by Japanese companies in Pakistan.

He referred to joint venture for milk powder production facility and

fresh investment for expansion in automotive sector as examples of continued interest of Japenese investors in the business opportunities in Pakistan.

He said that a number of companies were currently exploring

opportunities in various sectors.

The Finance Minister on the occasion recalled his meeting with the Japanese Deputy Prime Minister on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting in Yokohama and said that it opened new avenues of cooperation in the financial sector.

Ambassador Kurai informed that a delegation of Japan Bank for International Cooperation would visit Pakistan in September to take the discussions further and work out details for financial sector collaboration.

Ambassador Korai also recounted meeting of Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) in November 2015 and setting up of Joint Trade Committee which was working for promoting trade between the two countries.

Finance Minister Dar thanked the Ambassador for his proactive role in promoting economic cooperation between the two countries.

He assured him that the government would extend all possible cooperation to facilitate the Japanese investors and businessmen in their new ventures.

He also welcomed the planned visit of the Japanese Bank’s delegation and said it would provide an opportunity to both sides to discuss technical issues in greater detail.