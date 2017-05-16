Japan Embassy celebrates Japan Self defense forces day

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Ambassador of Japan, Takashi Kurai and Mrs.

Rieko Kurai hosted a reception here to celebrate the 63rd Anniversary of the Japan Self Defense Forces Day.

Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari (HIM), Quarter Master General,

General Headquarters was the chief guest on the occasion. Colonel Koji Hirata, Defense Attache, Embassy of Japan represented the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF).

The reception was attended by the parliamentarians, senior civilians and

military officials of the Government of Pakistan, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

JSDF Day celebrates the establishment of the Japan Defense Agency and

the inauguration of the Japan Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces on July 1. 1954. The Japan Defense Agency was upgraded to the Ministry of Defense in 2007.