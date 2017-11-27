Japan decorates two Pakistani individuals with prestigious Autumn Decorations 2017

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Government of Japan has awarded the two Pakistani individuals, Amir Hussain Shirazi and Roeeda Kabir with 2017 Autumn Decorations in recognition of their significant contribution to the promotion of Pakistan-Japan relations.

A press release here said that Amir Hussain Shirazi, Honorary Consul General of Japan in Lahore, was conferred The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon while Ms Roeeda Kabir, President of Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association KPK, was conferred The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.

The decorations conferment ceremony was held today at the official residence of Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai.

On behalf of the Government of Japan, Ambassador Takashi Kurai conferred decorations upon Shirazi and Ms Roeeda. While speaking at the ceremony Ambassador Kurai said that without the kind support of both Aamir Hussain Shirazi and Mrs Roeeda Kabir, it is impossible to have a current level of exchanges of culture or business between our two countries.

On November 3, 2017, the Government of Japan had announced the foreign recipients of the 2017 Autumn Conferment of Decorations.

Honorary Consul General of Japan in Lahore, Amir Hussain Shirazi and President of Pakistan Japan Cultural Association KPK Roeeda Kabir have made outstanding contributions for the promotion of Japanese culture and providing assistance to Japanese citizens in a committed manner, which has deepened Japan-Pakistan relationships in Lahore and KPK respectively.