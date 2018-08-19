Jansher hails PSF for ensuring Men & Women teams’ participation in Asian Games

PESHAWAR, Aug 19 (APP):Ex Squash World Squash Champion Jansher

Khan Sunday hailed Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for ensuring Men and Women

squash teams’ participation in the ongoing 18th Asian Games in

Jakarta (Indonesia).

It is very commendable step taking by the President of Pakistan

Squash Federation Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff

Pakistan Air Force, despite non-provision of full expenses by the government in

other sports, Jansher Khan added.

Jansher Khan ruling the World of Squash for 10-year further said

that in the ongoing Asian Games Jakarta (Palembang) and (Sumatra),

approximately 11000 athletes and five thousand officials from 45 Asian

countries are taking part.

Asian games are second mega multi-sport event to Olympic Games in

the world. In this event Pakistani Squash players will demonstrate good

performance and will play maximum role to win the gold medals for the country.

The pride of Pakistan Jansher Khan also expressed his pleasure

that the way PSF is conducting squash game development program in the country

and the way untiring desperate efforts are being done to prepare a backup of

Pakistan Squash team, is a good step. He also appreciated the efforts of PSF

for taking care of physical and mental fitness of the players, training them to

face the future challenges and how to transit those challenges according to the

rules of World Squash Federation (WSF).

Jansher Khan also appreciated the role of PSF for working in

collaboration with World Squash Federation (WSF), Asian Squash Federation (ASF)

and Professional Squash Association (PSA) to transform the status of Squash

games from a recognized game to permanent game in Olympic Games.

In the end Ex-World Squash Champion Jansher Khan ensured the

president of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar

Khan and Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi for playing his

maximum role to boost the game of the squash in the country.