Janjua,Kamal discuss regional security situation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):National Security Advisor Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Janjua and head of Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi Tuesday discussed matters of regional security situation and promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The Iranian delegation headed by Head of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi, who acts as a think tank for the supreme leaders and President of Iran.

NSA warmly welcomed the guests saying “Iran is a fraternal neighbouring country with blessing of common faith, history and culture. Our co-location is divine and full of potentials. Our geography and geo-strategic location is biggest asset and essence of progression. Collectively, we can connect Asia with other regions and the world and that is where the vision of our relationship resides.

We have every reason to be together” he said, applauding the efforts of leadership of both the countries for setting up common objectives and goals for the improvement of bilateral relations and commented that such like visits would be very beneficial in this regard.

Kamal said that we both need to work together and translate our challenges into opportunities. He expressed strong desire of Iranian government to connect Iranian communication networks with Pakistan.

In term of security situation, he highlighted the fact that Pakistan and Iran were facing common challenges due to prolonged instability in Afghanistan. Both sides appreciated peace offer made by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The warring sides should make use of the offer to seek an enduring peace for Afghanistan. We all need to work together for the stability of Afghanistan. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to take it further by improving cooperation.