Janjua, Tajik Defence Minister discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): National Security Adviser to the

Prime Minister Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua held a meeting with

Defence Minister of Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo and discussed matters

of bilateral interest.

On the invitation of the Secretary Security Council of the

Republic of Tajikistan, National Security Adviser to the Prime

Minister Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua was on a two-day (28-29

September) official visit to Tajikistan.

On Friday, he met Sherali Mirzo and also held talks with his

counterpart Abdurahim Qahhorov, Secretary Security Council of

Tajikistan.

During these meetings, both sides exchanged views on growing

defence and security cooperation between the two countries and

resolved to further expand the same to mutual benefit.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction at the bilateral

economic and trade cooperation and expressed hope that Tajikistan’s

connectivity with Pakistani seaports through CPEC will help increase

the bilateral trade volume manifold.

They also exchanged views on issues of mutual and regional

interest, especially with focus on peace and stability in

Afghanistan.

They agreed that regional countries need to play an active

role to end the conflict through peaceful means and peace in

Afghanistan will benefit the whole region.

The Tajik side appreciated Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in

the war against terror as well as the successes it has achieved over

the last few years to defeat the menaces of extremism and terrorism

in Pakistan and the region.