Janjua, Iranian delegation discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): An Iranian parliamentary delegation led by Chairman National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi called on National Security Advisor Lt General ® Nasser Khan Janjua here Friday and discussed ways to promote bilateral relations.

They also discussed security perspective of the latest regional and international developments.

The National Security Advisor stressed the importance of Pak-Iran relations.

Pakistan regarded Islamic Republic of Iran as a close friend and always cherished cordial relations with it, he added.

He said both the countries shared common cultural, religious and historical values and possessed huge potential of economic activity in the region.

Pakistan and Iran could be strength and asset for each other, he added.

Boroujerdi underlined the need for frequent interaction and closer collaboration in multiple areas between the two countries.

The two countries needed to rely more on their commonalities to boost mutual cooperation, he added.

Both the sides agreed to continue to work collectively to further improve bilateral relations and to make the region more peaceful and prosperous.