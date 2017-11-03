Janjua calls on British high commissioner

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, called in the British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew to convey Pakistan’s serious concern at the display of slogans on London cabs that directly attack Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

According to Foreign office, the High Commissioner was informed that Pakistan, in line with the UN Charter, reject actions and advertisements with malicious content that impinge on our sovereignty and territorial integrity. The issue was also being raised with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office by our High Commissioner in London.

Pakistan is aware of the intentions of such sinister and malicious campaigns, which should not be allowed on the soil of a friendly country.