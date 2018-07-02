Jamsheed Marker was a faithful, effective representative of Pakistan: President AJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said that Ambassador Jamsheed K. Marker was a faithful and effective representative of Pakistan.

The President made these remarks during his address at the condolence reference held in the honour of Ambassador Jamsheed K. Marker here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a press release said on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, he said that Marker was a diplomat, a cosmopolitan scholar and statesman par excellence whose love and dedication for Pakistan was second to none.

He also recalled the gentle yet professional demeanor of the Ambassador, saying that he displayed the utmost passion and dedication in projecting a positive and soft image of Pakistan.

President Masood Khan said that Ambassador Marker had a great impact on the foreign policy of Pakistan. He said that not only was he admired by his colleagues in Pakistan for his diplomatic prowess but he was also greatly admired by the international diplomatic community.

He added that the Ambassador played a pivotal role in resolving international conflicts like Kosovo and the East Timor Crisis during his stint at the UN Security Council.

The President while paying his tribute to Ambassador Marker, said that he has left back legacy which will be hard to emulate but will always be a guiding beacon for diplomats all over the world.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs also named their main conference hall, as Jamsheed marker Conference Hall in honour of the veteran diplomat.