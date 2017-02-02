Jammu and Kashmir unfinished agenda of partition: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition, Pakistan would continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause.

Expressing great concern over the ongoing atrocities and brutalities being perpetrated against the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces, he called upon the international community to play its due role by urging India to halt human rights violations and resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The president expressed these views while talking to a Member Azad

Jammu and Kashmir Council Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi, called on him here at the Aiwan e Sadr.

He lauded the resolve and bravery of Kashmiris in the

face of Indian aggression and occupation.

The president said Pakistan was desirous of forging friendly relations with all countries including its neighbors adding, Pakistan wanted to resolve all issues through dialogue.

He stated that peace in the region would remain elusive without resolution of Kashmir issue in the light of United Nations Security Council resolutions.