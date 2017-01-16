Jamiluddin Aali remembered at Pakistan’s London High Commission

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Pakistan High Commission in London arranged a literary evening in memory of renowned Pakistani poet and writer late Jamiluddin Aali.

The literary event was jointly organized by the high commission and Urdu Markaz London to highlight the life and works of the great poet, a press release received here Monday said.

High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas presided over the event.

On this occasion, a documentary titled ‘Khwab ka Safar’ was screened that was hugely appreciated by more than 100 fans of Jamiluddin Aali.

The documentary narrates the journey of life of the poet by featuring brief remarks and interviews of the poet’s contemporaries.

It brings out salient features of Aali’s personality as a scholar, poet and true patriot.

In his remarks, the high commissioner said Jamiluddin Aali was great patriot and his services for the promotion of Pakistani culture and Urdu language were unparalleled.

He said, “One of the most salient features of Aali is that he kept himself relevant to his age and adapted himself to the changing times. He had unwavering faith in the glorious destiny of Pakistan and was an inspiration for innumerable people.”

Jamiluddin Aali’s son Zulqarnain Jamil Aali, briefed the participants

about the documentary which highlighted various aspects of the life of his father.

Dr. Javaid Sheikh, Chairman Urdu Markaz London, Professor Mehmood Farooqi and Aqeel Danish presented brief papers on the life and work of Jamiluddin Aali.

Asif Raza, a local singer, presented a couple of national songs of the poet. Deputy High Commissioner, Dr. Israr Hussain moderated the event.