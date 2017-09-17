Jamaldeni for working jointly to ensure uplift of Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, Sept 17 (APP): Central leader Balochistan National

Party (BNP-Mengal) Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldeni on Sunday urged

political parties to shun their difference and work jointly for

economic development and social uplift of remote areas of Balochistan.

Talking to APP, Jamaldeni said that it was high time to pay

more focus on construction of small dams in Balochistan to boost

agriculture sector of the province to turn several thousand acres

of barren land into green land.

He said that a large area of barren land could be used for

various crops by managing availability of water which was only

possible with initiating small dam projects in the province.

He said that such projects are vital to promoting agriculture

and agro-based economy and ensuring socio economic progress of

the province and the country as well.

This will enable the local residents to cultivate their lands

and accrue economic benefits, he added.

He said that the government should also initiate work on

setting up small industrial zones in Balochistan to achieve

better results by enhancing industrial growth of the country.

Terming China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as important

project for uplift of country, Jamaldeni expressed the hope that

people will truly get the positive impacts of this project.

He said that with this project, the living standard of people

of Balochistan will also change with investment in various sectors

that will lead to address the issue of unemployment.

He said that the federal and provincial governments while

considering the sufferings of people of Balochistan, should announce

a social relief package for people of Balochistan to improve health

care delivery system and improving education system.

He said that the Balochistan province is full of natural

resources which needs attention of the quarters concerned. He said

that investors should be invited to invest in various sectors in

Balochistan by announcing incentives for them.

He said that BNP-Mengal is not against any political party or

the government or against any development project like CPEC. He said

“We wanted to have proper share of locals in this project for their

overall uplift.”

He said that the federal government should construct colleges

and universities in far-flung areas of Balochistan including Gwadar

besides creating job opportunities for locals.

He said “We believe in the supremacy of the parliament and

respect all political parties for having true democratic system

in the country.”