Jam Kamal vowed to ensure good governance in Balochistan

QUETTA, Aug 18 (APP):Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani was elected as new Chief Minister of Balochistan on Saturday when he comfortably beaten his rival Younus Aziz Zehri fielded by combined opposition of BNP Mengal and MMA.

Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani secured 39 votes while his opponent candidate Mir Younis Aziz Zehri

succeeded in clinching 20 votes.

Jam Kamal Khan is going to represent 3rd generation of Jam family on chief minister’s slot as his father Jam Muhammad Yousaf and grandfather Jam Ghulam Qadir also remained chief ministers of Balochistan.

The business of the session to elect the new Leader of the House was held on Saturday morning 11:00 am chaired by Speaker Assembly Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo.

Former Chief Minister Balochistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Nawab Sanaullah Zehri also took oath after appearing in his first new Assembly session.

The elected members of the Provincial Assembly secretly cast their vote in the center hall of the Assembly while each member was called and issued the ballots by the Assembly Secretariat Office.

Later, Speaker Qudus Bizenjo announced Jam Kamal’s victory which followed congratulations speeches by members of six coalition political parties.

“Being Leader of the House I am responsible to take along all coalition political parties and opposition members to resolve the issues of Balochistan,” Jam Kamal said while addressing the House after being announced as new CM Balochistan.

He said he would try to ensure good governance with the cooperation of opposition and alliance parties which was important for the development of the province.

Congratulating Jam Kamal for being elected as CM Balochistan, the PTI’s Parliamentary Leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said nobody could blame other provinces for looting Balochistan resources because for the last 50 years the Assembly was being run by Baloch leaders of the House.

“Unfortunately our Assembly failed in adopting effective legislation to secure the rights of people of Balochistan. Balochistan Awami Party must implement its manifesto and the promise of taking decisions of Balochistan here should be seen implemented,” he maintained.

Announcing unconditional support for Balochistan Awami Party’s Government, Rind vowed to hold accountable Jam Kamal and his government in case of not delivering on their promises.