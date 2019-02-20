J.A.Zaman Memorial open golf attracts top golfers

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP):Country’s top notch golfers will be seen in action in the J.A.Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship which swings into action here tomorrow, Thursday at Lahore Gymkhana course.

This was stated by Shaukat Javed ,Convenor Golf at a press conference at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club ,attended and addressed by Hamid Zaman,Head of J.A.Zaman Family,Omer Zia,Captain Golf and Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed,Director Media here on Wednesday.