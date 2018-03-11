IWCCI organizes Women in business festival

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) Sunday organized ‘Women in Business Festival’ (WIBFEST”) festival here at Lok Virsa, Shakarparian.

The day long festival was aimed at encouraging women entrepreneurs in the country. Women participants from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan, Sailkot, Peshawar, Mardan and Faisalabad attended the festival.

These women were involved in creative businesses. The fun filled activities were also arranged for kids while other than conventional products, women entrepreneurs displayed different different foods on the occasion.

Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO) also joined hands with Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in order to promote Women entrepreneurs and arranged a stall in the festival.

The stalls of embroided dresses, art work, mosaic work, work on glass and canvas were also arranged in the festival.

The painting stalls, art work on camel skin and blue pottery especially attracted visitors.

The IPO especially focused on the promotion of women art work, designing and registration of their businesses for the protection against piracy and counterfeiting.